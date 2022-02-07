Nina Dobrev to star alongside Aaron Eckhart in action-thriller The Bricklayer

By Express News Service

Actor Nina Dobrev will star alongside Aaron Eckhart in the upcoming action-thriller The Bricklayer. Written by Hanna Weg and Matt Johnson, the film is set to be directed by Cliffhanger-director Renny Harlin. In the film, someone is blackmailing the CIA by assassinating foreign journalists and making it look like the agency is responsible.

As the world begins to unite against the US, the CIA must lure its most brilliant and rebellious operative out of retirement, forcing him to confront his checkered past while unraveling an international conspiracy.

The film will be produced by Millennium Media along with Gerard Butler. G-Base’s Alan Siegel, Butler and Danielle Robinson, Eclectic Pictures’ Heidi Jo Markel, and Millennium Media’s Jeffrey Greenstein, Les Weldon, Jonathan Yunger, Yariv Lerner, and Rob Van Norden are producing the film.

Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson, and Tanner Mobley from Millennium are executive producers. The film will begin production next month in Europe.