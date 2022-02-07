STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zendaya-starrer Euphoria renewed for season 3  

The second season Euphoria is currently being aired on HBO in the US and can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Published: 07th February 2022 09:01 AM

Zendaya (Photo| AP)

By Express News Service

Euphoria, starring Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi among others in lead roles has been renewed for season 3 by HBO. The makers took to Instagram to confirm the news and captioned a teaser video, “#EUPHORIA has been renewed for season 3.”

The second season Euphoria is currently being aired on HBO in the US and can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India. The show is currently one of the things that is being raved about for its portrayal of the lives of young adults.

The show is created by Sam Levinson and the second season consists of 10 episodes.
The show also has two special releases titled Trouble Don’t Always Last and F**k Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob. The show also stars Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo, and Austin Abrams.

