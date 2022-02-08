Documentary about Dalit women journalists, 'Writing with Fire', nominated to Oscars

By Online Desk

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences nominated the Indian documentary film "Writing With Fire", under the Best Documentary Feature category during the 94th Oscars Nominations Show on Tuesday.

Directed by Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, both debutants, "Writing With Fire" chronicles the rise of Khabar Lahariya, India's only newspaper run by Dalit women.

"Writing With Fire" follows this ambitious group of Dalit wonder women - led by their chief reporter, Meera - as the team switches from print to the digital medium in order to stay relevant.

Armed with smartphones and the courage and conviction that define them, Khabar Lahariya reporters investigate and document the injustices in their region. They question the incompetence of the local police force, listen to and stand by victims of caste and gender violence, face intimidation and challenge the norms of their society that perpetuate injustice in their journey.

The other films nominated under the Best Documentary Feature category include Ascension, Attica, Flee and Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).

Actor Suriya-starrer "Jai Bhim" that was hoped to gain a nomination under the best film category disappointed.