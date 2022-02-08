STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern's comedy 'Mrs. American Pie' ordered to series by Apple

Kristen Wiig, left and Laura Dern

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Apple TV Plus has given a series order for the comedy "Mrs. American Pie", set to feature Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern.

The 10-episode show, which is based on Juliet McDaniel's novel "Mr. & Mrs. American Pie", will be executive produced by Dern, who developed the project and is eyeing a key role, the streamer said in a statement.

Set in the early 1970s, "Mrs. American Pie" follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she attempts to secure her place within the high society of Palm Beach.

"As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, 'Mrs. American Pie' asks the same questions that still baffle us today: 'Who gets a seat at the table?' 'How do you get a seat at the table?' 'What will you sacrifice to get there?' "Set during the powderkeg era of the early 1970s, 'Mrs. American Pie' is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance at superficial greatness," the official logline read.

"Mrs. American Pie" will be written, executive produced and showrun by Sylvia. Filmmaker Tate Taylor, known for movies such as "Breaking News in Yuba County" and "The Help", will direct.

Dern, who developed the project, will executive produce alongside her producing partner Jayme Lemons.

Taylor and John Norris also serve as executive producers under their Wyolah Entertainment banner.

Katie O'Connell Marsh executive produces for Boat Rocker.

