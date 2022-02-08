STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Milo Menheim to headline Disney’s teen romantic comedy Prom Pact

Actors Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Milo Menheim have joined the cast of Disney’s upcoming teen romantic comedy film Prom Pact.

Published: 08th February 2022 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Milo Menheim. (File photo)

By Express News Service

Actors Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Milo Menheim have joined the cast of Disney’s upcoming teen romantic comedy film Prom Pact. The movie is produced by actor Julie Bowen and producer Melvin Mar.

Written by Anthon Lombardo, the movie is set to be directed by Anya Adams. Set at the height of prom season, the film follows high-school senior Mandy Coleman (Lee) and her best friend Ben (Manheim) who are surrounded by over-the-top 80s themed prom proposals. Mandy, however, has her eyes set on her dream of going to Harvard. When she realises that her acceptance has been deferred, she now has to do something to get her off the waitlist, even if that means asking for help from the one person she abhors – popular all-star jock Graham Lansing, whose father is a powerful senator and Harvard alum. Once Mandy becomes Graham’s tutor, she begins to realize there’s more to him than she thought and perhaps something more to life than Harvard.

Mar and his producing partner Jake Kasdan also executive produce under their The Detective Agency banner. Bowen executive produces with her producing partner Rachael Field at Bowen & Sons. Actor Lee also serves as co-producer.

Lee is best-known for starring in titles such as Andi Mack, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. and Secret Society of Second-Born Royals. Manheim is known for starring in the Zombie TV movie franchise. 

