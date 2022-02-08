The Horror of Dolores Roach series approved by Amazon Studios
Amazon Studios has announced that it has greenlit The Horror of Dolores Roach series with Justina Machado of One Day at a Time as the lead.
The series, a thriller and dark comedy series based on a popular podcast of the same name, is set to tell the story of an ex-convict who is pushed to extremes to renounce her newfound stability.
The series is based on the Gimlet podcast series, the title character was played by Daphne Rubin-Vega (In the Heights), who was brought in to produce the series.