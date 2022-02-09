STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Claire Foy-starrer 'Doomsday Machine' lands at HBO 

Published: 09th February 2022 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Claire Foy (File Photo |AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: British star Claire Foy's upcoming scripted series "Doomsday Machine" has been acquired by HBO.

The premium cable network bought the show after a multiple-outlet bidding war.

The drama is a co-production between HBO and Anonymous Content and CAA-backed Wiip, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Foy will star as top Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg in the series, which is based on Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang's New York Times bestselling book "An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook's Battle for Domination".

It will focus on the relationship between the social media giant's founder Mark Zuckerberg and Sandberg, who serve as the company's chief operating officer (COO), as well as the obstacles Facebook has faced on its relentless quest for growth.

The show has roped in several journalists to serve as consultants to ensure the plot's accuracy.

The aim behind the series is to put the viewers in the shoes of Sandberg and Zuckerberg as they shape the way billions of people communicate and consume information.

"Doomsday Machine" will track the past five years at the social media giant, beginning with disinformation surrounding the 2016 election and leading up to recent revelations in The Wall Street Journal and the Times about some users being allowed to skirt the platform's rules.

Foy and Akhtar will serve executive producers for "Doomsday Machine" alongside Paul Lee and Josh Stern for wiip, David Levine and Doug Wald for Anonymous Content, Adam Berkowitz, Elyse Cheney and Adam Eaglin.

