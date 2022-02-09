Disney+'s National Treasure  adds Catherine Zeta-Jones

By Express News Service

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been cast in the Disney+ series National Treasure and she will be joining Lisette Alexis, Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker, and Lyndon Smith. The show will be a continuation of the film franchise of the same name according to reports on variety.com.

National Treasure, the series will focus on a young woman, Jess (Alexis), who is a brilliant and resourceful dreamer. She embarks on this adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s past and save a lost Pan-American treasure. Production is set to begin in February in Baton Rouge, LA.

The character that Zeta-Jones will portray is Billie, who is described as a billionaire, black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter. She has come a long way—from a penniless orphan to a shrewd, stylish businesswoman and adventurer. Billie’s used to getting what she wants—and she wants the Pan-American treasure.

Rick Muirragui is the writer and also executive producer of the series. Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed will also serve as executive producers.