STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Disney+'s National Treasure  adds Catherine Zeta-Jones

The show will be a continuation of the film franchise of the same name according to reports on variety.com.

Published: 09th February 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Catherine Zeta-Jones ( File Photo)

Catherine Zeta-Jones ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been cast in the Disney+ series National Treasure and she will be joining Lisette Alexis, Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker, and Lyndon Smith. The show will be a continuation of the film franchise of the same name according to reports on variety.com.

National Treasure, the series will focus on a young woman, Jess (Alexis), who is a brilliant and resourceful dreamer. She embarks on this adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s past and save a lost Pan-American treasure. Production is set to begin in February in Baton Rouge, LA.

The character that Zeta-Jones will portray is Billie, who is described as a billionaire, black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter. She has come a long way—from a penniless orphan to a shrewd, stylish businesswoman and adventurer. Billie’s used to getting what she wants—and she wants the Pan-American treasure.

Rick Muirragui is the writer and also executive producer of the series. Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed will also serve as executive producers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Catherine Zeta-Jones Disney+ National Treasure Variety.com Series OTT
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp