South Side renewed for season 3

Two seasons are available to stream on HBO’s OTT platform, HBO Max. The news of renewal came on February 9. 

Still from South Side ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

South Side has been renewed for a third season by HBO. The show which premiered on Comedy Central with season 1, was sold to HBO Max, and currently, two seasons are available to stream on HBO’s OTT platform, HBO Max. The news of renewal came on February 9. 

Speaking of the renewal, series co-creators, stars, and executive producers Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle said, “We are blessed,” and added, “We get to make a show starring our family and friends about a city we love. South Side finds joy in the extraordinary adventures of ordinary folks. We challenge ourselves to make every episode a unique and unexpected journey. We have no clue where our characters will find themselves in season three and we couldn’t be more excited to find out.”

The show follows the life of two friends Simon James (Sultan Salahuddin), Kareme Odom (Kareme Young) who have just completed their education at a community college. They hope to take on the world, but soon enough realize that is not as easy as they had believed. They start working at Rent-T-Own and feel trapped. 

The other cast members of the show include Bashir Salahuddin, Riddle, Quincy Young, Chandra Russell, Zuri Salahuddin, and Nefetari Spencer. Bashir and Riddle who also serve as executive producers on the show created it.

The other executive producers on South Side include Michael Blieden, Tony Hernandez of JAX Media and Ari Pearce, Kristyn Deignan, and Tara Power for MTV Entertainment Studios.

