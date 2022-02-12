STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cate Blanchett to star in, produce period film The New Boy

Cate Blanchett’s Dirty Films and Scarlett Pictures are teaming up to co-produce The New Boy.

Published: 12th February 2022 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 09:20 AM

Actress Cate Blanchett

By Express News Service

Cate Blanchett’s Dirty Films and Scarlett Pictures are teaming up to co-produce The New Boy. The film is directed by award-winning Indigenous Australian filmmaker Warwick Thornton.

The New Boy, set in 1940s Australia, is about a nine-year-old Aboriginal orphan boy who arrives in the dead of night at a remote monastery, run by a renegade nun, where his presence disturbs the delicately balanced world. Deborah Mailman and Wayne Blair also star in it.

Cate Blanchett, Andrew Upton, and Georgie Pym are producing the project for Dirty Films alongside Kath Shelper’s Scarlett Pictures.

The New Boy is set to begin filming this October and is scheduled to wrap production at the end of 2022.

