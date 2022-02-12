STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Find out what Kylie Jenner named her son with Travis Scott

The beauty mogul, who gave birth to her second child on February 2, waited four days before announcing his arrival to the world, posting a photo of his hand alongside his date of birth.

Published: 12th February 2022 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has finally revealed the name of his newborn son, with her fans.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, Kylie revealed the name of her and Travis Scott's newborn son--'Wolf Webster', with a white heart emoticon.

The beauty mogul, who gave birth to her second child on February 2, waited four days before announcing his arrival to the world, posting a photo of his hand alongside his date of birth and a telling blue heart.

Kylie and Travis' bundle of joy joins big sister Stormi Webster in their growing family. And the siblings already share a special connection: Stormi's birthday falls just one day ahead of her brother's on February 1!

Back in September, Kylie, 24, and Travis, 30, confirmed her pregnancy in a heartwarming video posted to Instagram. The footage featured their 4-year-old daughter Stormi hugging Kylie's growing baby bump. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kylie Jenner Travis Scott Kylie Jenner son
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp