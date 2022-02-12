STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Marvel shows leaving Netflix soon

There has been no official word regarding where the shows would be available to stream now that Netflix's license has ended with the Marvel Universe titles.

Published: 12th February 2022 05:31 PM

Netflix

Image used for representational purpose only.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American streaming giant Netflix, on Friday, revealed that 'Daredevil', 'Jessica Jones' and other Marvel shows would soon leave the platform.

Netflix confirmed to E! News that 'Daredevil', 'Jessica Jones', 'Luke Cage', 'The Defenders', 'Iron Fist' and 'The Punisher' will be leaving the streamer on February 28.

The same day, they labelled the titles with a sash that read, "This show is available until March 1st."

Though there is no official word regarding where these fan favourites will live, now that Netflix's license has ended with the Marvel Universe titles, Disney will regain licensing to the titles. 

