Andrew Rannells cast in limited series 'Immigrant' from the creator of Pam & Tommy

By Express News Service

Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel's show "Immigrant" casts actor Andrew Rannells in a recurring role. The other cast members who will be a part of this Hulu show include Kumail Nanjiani, Annaleigh Ashford, Murray Bartlett, Quentin Plair, and Nicola Peltz.

"Immigrant" will depict the rise and fall of one of the most popular American entertainment legacies -- Chippendales -- and its founder Somen 'Steve' Banerjee. It will capture Somen's journey, from how he immigrated to the US in the hopes of a better and richer life to owning a gas station near Playa del Rey and finally setting his sight on the nightlife scene. He found a club in West Hollywood that was in need of love and care.

He sunk some cast in it and kept the already popular themes intact while introducing a weekly male revue program called the Chippendales. Once word spread, the revue became one of the club’s most successful themes and helped Banerjee and his team rise to popularity. Banerjee then used the help of investors to change this theme night into a brand by itself. "Immigrant" will capture all of this and the fall of the brand that involved love affairs, tax loopholes, and murder.

The role that Rannells is expected to play in the show is that of an investor, who is really a privileged kid from New York. He would not only bring in the money but also become the love interest of the producer and the choreographer of Chippendales Nick De Noia. Nanjiani will play the titular role with Bartlett portraying the role of Nick in "Immigrant". Nanjiani will also serve as one of the executive producers along with Siegel, Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Matt Shakman, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver, and Rajiv Joseph. The show will also see Joseph serve as a writer alongside Mehar Sethi. Konner will team up with Siegel as a showrunner with Shakman set to direct.