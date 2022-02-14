STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Simu Liu in talks to join Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’

The project is written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach while cast member Margot Robbie will also serve as one of the producers of the film.

Published: 14th February 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Simu Liu

Actor Simu Liu (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Canadian actor Simu Liu is in negotiations to join Greta Gerwig’s next feature film Barbie. The film, to be directed by Greta Gerwig has already confirmed the lead cast members as Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, with the former as Barbie and the latter as Ken. The plot of the film is currently kept under wraps. The project is written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Robbie will also serve as one of the producers of the film. 

Robbie is bankrolling the project through the LuckyChap banner alongside Tom Ackerley. In addition, Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner and Paddington’s David Heyman are also producing. Liu is best-known for the show Kim’s Convenience and his most recent film Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.

He played the titular superhero in the film which grossed $432 million at the global box office making it one of the highest-grossers during the pandemic. He is also a part of two interesting feature movies. The first is a romance titled One True Loves, in which he will star opposite Hamilton star Phillipa Soo. The second is  Arthur the King, in which he will be sharing screen space with Mark Wahlberg.

