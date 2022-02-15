Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes to host Oscars this year

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Comic artistes Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are in talks to host the 94th Academy Awards, reports Variety.



The producer for the awards, Will Packer, has been in meetings for weeks trying to find the right recipe for Hollywood's biggest night. As per Variety, scenarios that 'Girls Trip' filmmaker Packer had been toying with included a three-act structure, which would showcase a different pair of emcees every hour.



A laundry list of top talent has met with Packer over the past weeks, including 'Mad Men' star Jon Hamm who exited talks over the weekend, sources told Variety. A formal announcement with regards to the hosts will be done on Good Morning America' on Tuesday (U.S. Pacific Standard Time). Amy Schumer posted an Instagram slideshow with some of her biggest career highlights, with the ominous caption 'Big fun news comin.' (sic)', on Sunday.



Packer, who has been entrusted with injecting the excitement back to the festivities to boost the viewership, has found his best line up in Sykes, Hall and Schumer. Packer has selected an all-female team with broad appeal and comedic chops