HBO renews 'The Gilded Age' for season two

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Historical drama "The Gilded Age" will be back for a second season, HBO has announced.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the news comes three weeks after the New York-set period drama premiered on the WarnerMedia-backed premium cable network.

Created by Julian Fellowes, the series was previously in development for nearly a decade at NBC.

"Julian Fellowes and the entire Gilded Age family have thoroughly captivated us with their tale of late 19th century New York City extravagance. Along with our partners at Universal Television, we couldn't be prouder to embark on a season two journey with this extraordinarily talented team," said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president programming at HBO Max.

According to the network, the nine-episode series was HBO's best Monday night debut since the Emmy-winning limited series "Chernobyl" and also streams on its HBO Max.

The first season of "The Gilded Age" is the beginning of an epic story that introduces a fascinating world full of intriguing characters, said UTV president Erin Underhill.

"The scope of Julian's vision is ambitious, and we're thrilled to continue to explore the depths of this fascinating era with HBO," Underhill added.

The star cast of "The Gilded Age" includes Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denee Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel and Jack Gilpin, with Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski.

The series was originally bought by former NBC entertainment president Bob Greenblatt, who ended up buying the show a second time during his tenure at WarnerMedia as it moved homes to HBO.

The final episode of the first season will air on March 21.