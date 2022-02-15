STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

HBO renews 'The Gilded Age' for season two

The first season of "The Gilded Age" is the beginning of an epic story that introduces a fascinating world full of intriguing characters.

Published: 15th February 2022 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

The Gilded Age (Photo | Hotstar)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Historical drama "The Gilded Age" will be back for a second season, HBO has announced.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the news comes three weeks after the New York-set period drama premiered on the WarnerMedia-backed premium cable network.

Created by Julian Fellowes, the series was previously in development for nearly a decade at NBC.

"Julian Fellowes and the entire Gilded Age family have thoroughly captivated us with their tale of late 19th century New York City extravagance. Along with our partners at Universal Television, we couldn't be prouder to embark on a season two journey with this extraordinarily talented team," said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president programming at HBO Max.

According to the network, the nine-episode series was HBO's best Monday night debut since the Emmy-winning limited series "Chernobyl" and also streams on its HBO Max.

The first season of "The Gilded Age" is the beginning of an epic story that introduces a fascinating world full of intriguing characters, said UTV president Erin Underhill.

"The scope of Julian's vision is ambitious, and we're thrilled to continue to explore the depths of this fascinating era with HBO," Underhill added.

The star cast of "The Gilded Age" includes Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denee Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel and Jack Gilpin, with Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski.

The series was originally bought by former NBC entertainment president Bob Greenblatt, who ended up buying the show a second time during his tenure at WarnerMedia as it moved homes to HBO.

The final episode of the first season will air on March 21.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Gilded Age HBO Julian Fellowes NBC
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp