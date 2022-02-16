STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Affleck-Armas’ Deep Water to premiere on Prime Video soon 

Based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1957 novel of the same name, the film is directed by Fatal Attraction-fame Adrian Lyne 

Published: 16th February 2022 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Deep Water, an erotic thriller headlined by Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 18th March. Based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1957 novel of the same name, the film is directed by British filmmaker Adrian Lyne. Well-known for helming titles such as Indecent Proposal, Unfaithful and Fatal Attraction, Lyne is returning to direction after 20 years with Deep Water.

The film follows Vic (Affleck) and Ana de Armas (de Armas), an affluent New Orleans couple whose marriage is crumbling under the weight of resentment, jealousy, and mistrust. As their mutual provocations and mind games escalate, things quickly turn into a deadly game of cat and mouse as Melinda’s extramarital dalliances start going missing.

The cast of the film also features Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C Miller, Devyn Tyler, and Jeff Pope. Deep Water is produced by Arnon Milchan, Guymon Casady, Benjamin Forkner, and Anthony Katagas.

