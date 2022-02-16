STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No Way Home trends as new Oscar category revealed

The film that garners the most votes will be revealed during the Academy Award broadcast on March 27.

Published: 16th February 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Poster of Spider-Man: No Way Home

By Express News Service

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced a new category of award, under which people can vote for their favourite film for the 94th Academy Awards through Twitter. Twitter users will be able to vote on their favourite film of 2021 by tweeting the title along with #OscarsFanFavorite and #Sweepstakes. 

The film that garners the most votes will be revealed during the Academy Award broadcast on March 27. Further, the Academy has also announced that a vote will count for any film, even if it did not receive a single Oscar nomination and the users can vote up to 20 times per day. The voting period will be open from February 14 to March 3.

