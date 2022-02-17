Young adult dramedy series 'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love' to debut on Netflix in March

By PTI

MUMBAI: Streaming service Netflix on Thursday announced that its latest series, "Eternally Confused and Eager for Love", will premiere on its platform on March 18.

Created and directed by Rahul Nair, the show features an ensemble cast of actors Vihaan Samat, Rahul Bose, Suchitra Pillai, Jim Sarbh, Ankur Rathee and Dalai.

The show is Netflix's first joint series with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the production banner from Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

"Eternally Confused and Eager for Love" presents the story of Ray, an awkward young man who is navigating adulthood and the daunting world of romance in the 21st century.

"He does this with the help of ‘Wiz', a personification of Ray's inner voice, who tells us what Ray cannot say out loud. In a quest to understand if he wants sex, love or a relationship, Ray goes through a series of work-life misadventures and indecisions, continually finding himself, ‘Eternally Confused And Eager For Love'," the official logline read.

"'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love' is a labour of love. Rahul Nair has been able to capture the reality and hilarity of what most of today's young people deal with - it also has a lot of heart, and marks the beginning of our association with Netflix. We're passionate about sharing our work with the service's global audience," Sidhwani said in a statement.

Kagti said the show is quite relevant for the current generation. "'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love' is a fresh take on the daily struggles of Ray, a young adult, as he navigates the complexities of love, relationships and sex in a post modern world.

"We are very excited to have collaborated with first-time director Rahul Nair along with Excel Entertainment and Netflix on a series which will definitely connect with the younger generation today," she added.

Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India, described “Eternally Confused and Eager for Love" as a "complex and hilarious exploration" of the dating lives of young adults.

"Debutant writer and director Rahul Nair brings a distinctive voice to the series and has beautifully captured the day-to-day dilemmas of friendships, dating and relationships in these modern times. With this warm-hearted entertainer we mark the beginning of our association with the powerhouse storytellers, Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment," she said.

The show is executive produced by Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akthar, Kagti, Kassim Jagmagia, Angad Dev Singh and Zoya Parvin.

Kartik Shah serves as the creative producer.