Channing Tatum: I'm just (living) in the moment of it,I don't have a grand plan

The actor is currently preparing for what is likely his final bow as Magic Mike, and he's promised to hold nothing back in the third film in the franchise.

Published: 18th February 2022

Hollywood actor Channing Tatum

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actor Channing Tatum has said that he previously struggled to "sustain" his intense schedule - but he's now regained his enthusiasm for work after a four-year hiatus from Hollywood.

He shared: "I'm just (living) in the moment of it. I don't have this grand plan, I don't think I ever really did have a grand plan. Before I took some time off, I was on a pace that just was untenable. It was not something that I could really sustain. I don't even know if some of the last stuff that I was making, if I was really and truly my best in it in some of the movies.

"I wanted to make sure that I still had something to offer, and I wasn't just doing it just for a career." Tatum believes the break came at the right time in his career, as it allowed him to reevaluate his priorities, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He told People: "Right now, I feel really in the pocket. I'm having fun." Earlier this week, Channing revealed he wants 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' to be the "Super Bowl of stripping".

The actor is currently preparing for what is likely his final bow as Magic Mike, and he's promised to hold nothing back in the third film in the franchise.

He said: "I want it to be the Super Bowl of stripping. I want dancing like we've never been able to do in the other two movies, because we had to be honest to what the reality of that world is, which isn't great dancing."

Despite this, Channing is determined to have a well-written female lead in the new film. He said: "I want to have an equal, if not even more centralised female character for Mike to really play off of and almost to.

"I don't want to say, (to have her) take the baton, but really let the movie be about a female's experience and not Mike's experience, because it has been so much about Mike and the guys' experiences. These movies are very, very female-forward. At least that is our intention."

