Christian James joins cast of CW's 'All American'

James will star opposite actors Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan and Michael Evans Behling in the season four of the show.

Published: 18th February 2022 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Christian James

Christian James in 'Cerebrum' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Cerebrum" actor Christian James has been roped in to play a key recurring role in The CW series "All American".

James will star opposite actors Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan and Michael Evans Behling in season four of the show.

According to Deadline, he will play the role of Wade Waters, an arrogant but talented quarterback for GAU (Golden Angeles University).

The new season will see Spencer (Ezra) return for his senior year at South Crenshaw High with Billy Baker (Tyler Diggs) by his side as the new head coach.

"Spencer has his eyes set on the All American game and his future with the NFL, but first, the Beverly and South Crenshaw students have to navigate the tumultuous last half of senior year, including an epic unexpected prom, two graduations and all the complications that come with the growing pains of leaving high school behind and catapulting into adulthood," the plotline reads.

Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios produce in association with Berlanti Productions.

Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and John A. Norris are executive producers.

