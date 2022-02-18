STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 vaccination required for Oscar nominees, guests, but not for performers, presenters

While a production like the Oscars has the option of mandating vaccinations for its cast and crew, the Academy will rely on testing alone for presenters and performers.

Published: 18th February 2022 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Academy, Oscars

Oscars (File photo| AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: This year's Oscars, which will take place on March 27, will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for most of the people in the audience at the show, but not for its performers and presenters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences decided on Thursday that nominees and guests must show proof of vaccination and two negative PCR tests, as first reported by a news outlet.

However, while a production like the Oscars has the option of mandating vaccinations for its cast and crew, the Academy will rely on testing alone for presenters and performers, adhering to COVID safety protocols set by LA County's Department of Health.

This is a change from the policy that was first reported on February 9, in which the Academy was not planning to require proof of vaccination for nominees and guests.

Face covering requirements will also vary, with some of the 2,500 guests at the Dolby Theatre allowed to go maskless and others seated in tighter spots remaining masked. Nominees and guests will be seated in portions of the theater not requiring masks.

Other major awards shows leading up to the Oscars are requiring 100 per cent of their attendees to be vaccinated, including the SAG Awards on February 27 and the Critics Choice Awards on March 13.

Joey Berlin, COO of the Critics Choice Association, previously told The Hollywood Reporter, "We will be 100 percent vaccinated and require a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the event. I can't invite people to a show where they're not going to feel safe."

Covid 19 Oscars Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
