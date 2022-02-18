STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
John Cena’s Peacemaker renewed for a second season by HBO Max

A spin-off of James Gunn’s 2021 movie The Suicide Squad, HBO Max’s John Cena-starring series Peacemaker has been renewed for a second season.

Published: 18th February 2022 07:55 AM

John Cena

By Express News Service

HBO Max’s John Cena-starring series Peacemaker has been renewed for a second season. A spin-off of James Gunn’s 2021 movie The Suicide Squad, the first season of the series debuted on the streaming platform in January.

Series creator Gunn also writes and directs the series. The action-adventure-comedy series explores the origins of Christopher “Peacemaker” Marks (Cena), a man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

In a statement, Gunn said that creating Peacemaker has been “one of the true highlights” of his career. “To have something we all love so much beloved by the audience, in turn, has been a wonderful experience. I can’t wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in season two.”

Cena said that he is incredibly honoured and humbled by the response to Peacemaker and for the experience of playing the character. “Thank you to James Gunn, Peter Safran, HBO Max, the crew, and my castmates who worked tirelessly to make this unforgettable series,” he said.

Peacemaker also features Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Robert Patrick. The series is produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros Television.
 

