STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Melissa Fumero to star in Netflix’s workplace comedy Blockbuster

Brooklyn Nine-Nine-star Melissa Fumero will star in Netflix’s upcoming workplace comedy Blockbuster.

Published: 18th February 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Brooklyn Nine-Nine-star Melissa Fumero.

By Express News Service

Brooklyn Nine-Nine-star Melissa Fumero will star in Netflix’s upcoming workplace comedy Blockbuster.
Created by Vanessa Ramos, the ten-episode series is set in the last remaining bastion of the once-great titular video rental chain. Fumero will play Eliza, who works at Blockbuster after dropping out of Harvard to start a family, though her marriage is currently struggling as she fails to maintain the love she once had for her high school sweetheart.

Fumero will star alongside Randall Park, who will play Timmy, the lone man in charge of the store. Ramos also executive produces the series. David Caspe and Jackie Clarke will serve as writers and executive producers. John Davis and John Fox will be executive producers through Davis Entertainment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Melissa Fumero Netflix Blockbuster series workplace comedy
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp