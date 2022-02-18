Melissa Fumero to star in Netflix’s workplace comedy Blockbuster

By Express News Service

Brooklyn Nine-Nine-star Melissa Fumero will star in Netflix’s upcoming workplace comedy Blockbuster.

Created by Vanessa Ramos, the ten-episode series is set in the last remaining bastion of the once-great titular video rental chain. Fumero will play Eliza, who works at Blockbuster after dropping out of Harvard to start a family, though her marriage is currently struggling as she fails to maintain the love she once had for her high school sweetheart.

Fumero will star alongside Randall Park, who will play Timmy, the lone man in charge of the store. Ramos also executive produces the series. David Caspe and Jackie Clarke will serve as writers and executive producers. John Davis and John Fox will be executive producers through Davis Entertainment.