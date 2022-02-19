STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amanda Seyfried joins Apple TV+ anthology 

Tom Holland will be joining Amanda Seyfried in The Crowded Room.

Published: 19th February 2022

Actress Amanda Seyfried. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

Actor Amanda Seyfried has joined the cast of The Crowded Room. Apple TV+, the streamer of the anthology series made the official announcement.

Seyfried will play Rya, a clinical psychologist and single mother,  in the upcoming season. His previous work includes  Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini’s Things Heard & Seen and David Fincher’s Mank, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She will also play Elizabeth Holmes in the upcoming Hulu series The Dropout.

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland will be joining Seyfried in The Crowded Room. He was recently seen in this week’s The Uncharted. He is also an executive producer for the series.

