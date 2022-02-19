STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kelsey Grammer joins cast of Lionsgate's 'Jesus Revolution'

Published: 19th February 2022 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Kelsey Grammer (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor Kelsey Grammer has boarded the cast of the feature film "Jesus Revolution", being backed by the Kingdom Story Company and Lionsgate.

The movie is based on a true story of national spiritual awakening in the early 1970s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California.

According to Deadline, Joel Courtney, Anna Grace Barlow, Jonathan Roumie and Nicholas Cirillo round out the cast of the film.

"In the 1970s, young Greg Laurie (Joel Courtney) sets out to redefine truth through all means of liberation, and instead, meets Lonnie Frisbee (Jonathan Roumie), a charismatic hippie street preacher.

"Laurie and Frisbee, along with Pastor Chuck Smith (Kelsey Grammer), open the doors of Smith's languishing church to an unexpected revival by way of rock and roll, newfound love, and a twist of faith leading to a Jesus Revolution that changed the world," the synopsis reads.

Jon Erwin is directing the movie along with Brent McCorkle from a script he co-wrote with Jon Gunn.

Kevin Downes Jon and Andrew Erwin, Josh Walsh and Daryl Lefever are producing the project.

