STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Donald Glover and 'Atlanta' writers racially harassed while filming in London

The co-writers of the show reportedly said that it took them a while to realise they were being targeted based on their skin colour.

Published: 20th February 2022 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Donald Glover

Actor Donald Glover (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Donald Glover and two of his "Atlanta" writers have opened up about experiencing racial harassment on the first day the crew was in London last year to film the third season.

According to Deadline, during a press conference at the Television Critics Association, co-writers Stefani Robinson and Stephen Glover (Donald's brother) said after the incident it took them some time to realise that they were being targeted.

"It was the first night there. This group of people walks up. And maybe one of them kind of notices Donald or recognizes him. And she stops and they start asking if they know anywhere around here to get something to drink. I think we were talking to them for a second. It's this girl and two or three other guys," Stephen said.

He added that one of the men told them they could break into the bar because "you guys all carry hammers," as in guns.

"Mind you, all of the writers on 'Atlanta' are Black. So, he's making a reference that we all have hammers, and we can just break into this place, which we kind of ignored," Stephen said.

Robinson said that it took the "Atlanta" team a while to realise what the man was referring to with the word "hammer."

But she said the incident continued to escalate.

"It was so insulting, but not insulting at the same time because it took us five minutes to fully understand. He got to a point of like if the insinuation was lost on us, he got specific and he was like, 'You guys are Black, you've gone to jail and you do things like that.' Like he kept doubling down on it," she added.

The episode got over shortly after, but soon another man made a racially-charged comment as the group was talking with a woman.

"She's talking to us. And then, after a minute, the guy just runs back down the street and grabs her and throws her over his shoulder, and he's like, 'Run. They are going to rape you, like, rape you.' The girl was literally, like, 'I'm sorry,' as she's being taken away. So, it was pretty bad," Stephen said.

"We are just standing there, like, 'What just happened?'" Donald added.

The third season of "Atlanta" will premiere on March 24.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Donald Glover racial harassment Atlanta series London
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp