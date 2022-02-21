STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19

He was scheduled to perform as part of his 'Justice World Tour' at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas a day ago, but now the show has been postponed due to his illness.

Published: 21st February 2022 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Canadian singer Justin Bieber

Canadian singer Justin Bieber (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Singer Justin Bieber has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bieber's representative informed TMZ that the 'Baby' hitmaker contracted the virus on Saturday but "thankfully is feeling ok."

He was scheduled to perform as part of his 'Justice World Tour' at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas a day ago, but now the show has been postponed due to his illness.

The social media team of T-Mobile Arena also issued a statement about the same.

"Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday's show in Las Vegas. Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible," the statement read.

After learning about Bieber's health, his fans showered him with recovery wishes. 

