STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

BTS member V recovers from COVID-19, released from quarantine after a week

According to BigHit Music, the singer did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine.

Published: 22nd February 2022 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

BTS member Kim Tae-hyung aka 'V'

BTS member Kim Tae-hyung aka 'V' (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BTS member V has made a "full recovery" from COVID-19 and has been released from quarantine on Tuesday, according to the South Korean music group's management agency. The 26-year-old singer, whose full name is Kim Tae-hyung, was diagnosed with the disease on February 15.

In a statement posted on fan community forum Weverse, BigHit Music said, "We would like to inform you that BTS member V has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today, February 22. He has been receiving treatment from home from Tuesday the 15th, and he is now able to return to his daily activities."

According to BigHit Music, the singer did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine. "He had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home but has since made a full recovery," he said. In response to a concerned fan's post on Weverse last Thursday, V had written "I am feeling good."

When the agency announced V's diagnosis, they said the singer was in contact with the other members of the band but everyone was wearing masks. Last December, fellow BTS members Suga, group leader RM, Jin also tested positive for the virus.

In January 2021, BTS member Jimin went through surgery for acute appendicitis while also recovering from COVID-19. The seven-member band, which also includes Jung Kook, is currently on an "extended period of rest" after their performance at four in-person concerts in Los Angeles late last year.

BTS are set to hold three 'Permission to Dance' shows in Seoul next month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kim Tae hyung V BTS COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp