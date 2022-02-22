Sharon Cuneta to star in and produce 'The Mango Bride' adaptation

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Celebrated Philippines actor Sharon Cuneta is set to star in and produce the feature film adaptation of author Marivi Soliven's acclaimed novel "The Mango Bride".

According to Variety, Filipino-Canadian filmmaker Martin Edralin will direct the movie from a screenplay adapted by Rae Red.

The novel, which came out in 2013, chronicles the lives of two Filipino women -- Amparo, a quiet socialite born into a wealthy family, and Beverly, a wide-eyed mail-order bride -- who migrate to California and discover hidden truths as their stories meet and intertwine.

"I wanted to do 'The Mango Bride' because it's the best way to connect to a global audience by putting some of the best Filipino talents and stories together to tell an emotional and uplifting story like this. I have long been a fan of Marivi Soliven's writing, from 'Suddenly Stateside,' her collection of light essays about living in the US, to 'The Mango Bride.' She captures the Filipino migrant and Filipino American experience skilfully," Cuneta said.

Justin Deimen and Micah Tadena will produce for the film for 108 Media.

Executive producers on the project include Anna Liza Recto and Michael Kaleda of talent management and production company Bold MP, with Kevin Balhetchet and 108 Media's Ryo Ebe and Abhi Rastogi.

Filming is scheduled to commence in late 2022.