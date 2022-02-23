Aziz Ansari's directorial debut comedy-drama to star Bill Murrary

LOS ANGELES: Aziz Ansari is set to make his directorial debut with an untitled comedy-drama where he will also co-star along with Bill Murray.
The project is being adapted from Atul Gawande's 2014 non-fiction book 'Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End'.
Gawande, a practicing surgeon, describes his book about aging, patients' anxieties regarding death and doctors' tendencies to fall back on false hope -- as having the potential to "change medicine and lives", reports 'Variety'.
The details with regards to the plot and the characters of Ansari and Murray are yet to be revealed for the film which will be produced by Searchlight Pictures.
Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield in a statement, accessed by 'Variety', "Aziz Ansari is an incredible talent and, with this script, he brings a singular combination of insightful humour and pathos. We're thrilled to be partnering with him on his feature directorial debut, which is long overdue, and, of course, working with the genius Bill Murray once again."
Ansari, who took a break from Hollywood after sexual misconduct allegations were levelled against him in 2018, returned to film and television with 'Master of None: Moments in Love' and his sixth stand-up special, 'Nightclub Comedian'.
The yet-to-be-titled film will see a theatrical release in 2023.
