STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Oscars to present eight awards off air in a bid for streamlined telecast

Clips of the speeches from the winners will be packaged into the live televised broadcast, an approach to what the Tony Awards and other televised ceremonies did with awards in technical categories.

Published: 23rd February 2022 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Academy, Oscars

Oscars (File photo| AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Eight honours from the 94th Academy Awards will not be doled out on air in order to make the show more streamlined and more television-friendly as awards from eight categories will be presented during off-air parts of the show and then edited into the telecast.

For the aforementioned category of awards which include the documentary short, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short and sound, the ceremony will start one hour before the on-camera portion begins in order to accommodate the changes, reports 'Variety'.

As per 'Variety', clips of the speeches will be packaged into the live televised broadcast, an approach to what the Tony Awards and other televised ceremonies did with awards in technical categories. Nominees in the awards categories that will be awarded prior to the show were informed of the overhaul during a Zoom call on Tuesday (United States Pacific Standard Time).

The 94th edition of the awards show is under immense pressure to bolster ratings from the television network ABC. The pressure comes following last year's ceremony, which turned out to be the least-watched in the history of the awards, with just 9.23 million viewers tuning in to watch the ceremony, a 51 per cent drop from the 18.69 million viewers who switched on the previous year's Oscars.

"After carefully listening to feedback and suggestions from our film community, our network partner, and all those who love the Oscars, it was evident we needed to make some decisions about the broadcast that are in the best interest of the future of our show and our organisation," Academy President David Rubin wrote in a letter that went out to the group's membership, accessed by 'Variety'.

"We realise these kinds of changes can prompt concern about equity, and we ask you to understand our goal has been to find a balance in which nominees, winners, members, and viewing audience all have a rewarding show experience," the statement further read.

"Moving forward we will assess this change and will continue to look for additional ways to make our show more entertaining and more thrilling for all involved, inside the Dolby Theatre and watching from home," Rubin concluded his statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oscars 94th academy awards Technical categories
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp