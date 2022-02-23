STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The Marvels is going to be crazy: Brie Larson 

Larson, who plays Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has given the audience a sneak peek into what can be expected from The Marvels.

Published: 23rd February 2022

Brie Larson

Brie Larson in Avengers: Endgame. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

Marvel is known for its being tight-lipped about their films, pre-release. But, actor Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has given the audience a sneak peek into what can be expected from The Marvels, the much-hyped sequel to her superhero film. 

In a recent interview with Uproxx, she has revealed her impressions about the script, her experience working with director Nia DaCosta, and the reinvention undertaken by Marvel. "I can't say enough about how incredible our director, Nia DaCosta, is and what an honour it was to work with her. When I read the script for the first time, I couldn't believe what I was reading. It is crazy!  And it’s the thing that I love about Marvel, is that they continue to reinvent," she says.

Brie Larson's Captain Marvel was last teased in Shang-Chi and The Legend of Ten Rings. In The Marvels, she will be sharing screen space with other superheroes like Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who made her debut in last year's Marvel/Disney+ series WandaVision, and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), who makes her debut later this year in the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel. 

Samuel L Jackson is also set to return as Nick Fury. The Marvels is set to premiere in theatres on February 17, 2023.
 

