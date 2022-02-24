STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Hollywood actor Cillian Murphy skipped learning atomic science for 'Oppenheimer' biopic

The film, based on Oppenheimer's biography "American Prometheus" penned by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin, starts filming this month in New Mexico.

Published: 24th February 2022 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Cillian Murphy( Photo | Twitter)

Hollywood actor Cillian Murphy( Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actor Cillian Murphy, who will be seen playing the eponymous character of Manhattan Project leader J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's atomic bomb drama 'Oppenheimer', has skipped the overall exercise of what goes into making an atom bomb, reports 'The Guardian'.

Instead, the actor decided to focus on Oppenheimer's psyche, mannerisms and worldview. Murphy is leading his first Nolan tentpole after playing supporting roles in five of the director's movies (three 'Dark Knight' films, 'Inception' and 'Dunkirk').

The actor told 'The Guardian' that "(I prepped by doing) an awful lot of reading. I'm interested in the man and what (inventing the atomic bomb) does to the individual. The mechanics of it, that's not really for me - I don't have the intellectual capability to understand them, but these contradictory characters are fascinating."

The actor, who has had a longstanding association with Nolan, mentioned that he would never say no to 'The Dark Knight' director, "I'll always turn up for Chris, whatever the size of the part. Chris will call me up and I'm there. Isn't it wonderful that filmmakers are still making challenging, demanding films within the studio system, shot on film?"

ALSO READ | Kingsley Ben-Adir to headline Bob Marley biopic

"I think he's flying the flag. Him, Paul Thomas Anderson and Quentin Tarantino are fantastic filmmakers making interesting work on a massive scale", he further said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hollywood Cillian Murphy Christopher Nolan Oppenheimer Atomic bomb
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp