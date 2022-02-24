STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sacha Baron Cohen in talks for Alfonso Cuaron's Apple series 'Disclaimer' 

If finalised, Cohen, known for films such as 'The Trial of the Chicago 7', 'Hugo', 'Borat' and 'The Dictator', will feature alongside Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline in the show.

Published: 24th February 2022

Hollywood actor Sacha Baron Cohen (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Sacha Baron Cohen in negotiations to join the cast of Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron's Apple thriller series "Disclaimer".

If finalised, Cohen, known for films such as "The Trial of the Chicago 7", "Hugo", "Borat" and "The Dictator", will feature alongside Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline in the show, reported Deadline.

Cuaron, best known for his award-winning films "Y Tu Mama Tambien", "Children of Men", "Gravity" and "Roma", will write, direct and executive produce all episodes through his production company Esperanto Filmoj as part of his overall deal with Apple TV Plus.

Based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight, "Disclaimer" will star Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions.

When an intriguing novel written by a widower (played by Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realise that she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past.

A story that reveals her darkest secret.

A secret she thought was hers alone.

The series will be the first project to debut from a multi-year deal with Cuaron, who is developing television series exclusively for Apple TV Plus.

It is also the first time that Cuaron will be writing and directing all episodes of an original series.

Blanchett will also executive produce the series with award-winning cinematographers Emmanuel Lubezki and Bruno Delbonnel serving as directors of photography.

