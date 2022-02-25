STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Darren Mann to star alongside Morgan Freeman in 'The Minute You Wake Up Dead'

Directed by Michael Mailer, the film also features actors Cole Hauser and Jamie Alexander.

Published: 25th February 2022 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman (File photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Darren Mann is set to star opposite Morgan Freeman in neo-noir thriller "The Minute You Wake Up Dead".

According to Variety, the story follows a stockbroker in a small southern town who gets involved in an insurance scam with a next-door neighbour, which leads to multiple murders.

Writer Timothy Holland has penned the screenplay.

Milestone Studios is handling production finance and sales.

Mann is best known for his performance in the 2018 drama "Giant Little Ones," an official selection of the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

His portrayal of a closeted teen earned him the 2019 Leo Award.

