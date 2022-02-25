James Moses Black joins Nicholas Cage’s Renfield

By Express News Service

Nicolas Cage and Nicolas Hoult’s Universal monster film "Renfield" is one of the anticipated films this year. The upcoming horror film has added another new cast member. James Moses Black has joined the ensemble cast in an unknown role.

The rest of the cast includes Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, Adrian Martinez, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Bess Rouss, and the previously mentioned Cage and Hoult as "Dracula" and his servant "Renfield" respectively. This film is an original take on the Dracula tale from an outline by "The Walking Dead"’s Robert Kirkman and a screenplay by Rick and Morty’s Ryan Ridley. The film is being directed by "The Lego Batman Movie" and "The Tomorrow War"’s Chris McKay.

Black has been a part of many films like "Lansky," "Black and Blue," and "Queenpins" and series like Amazon’s "S.O.Z.: Soldados o Zombies" and YouTube Premium’s "Liza on Demand." Renfield has been in production for almost a month now. But the film does not have a release date or window yet.

