Sacha Baron Cohen in talks for Alfonso Cuaron’s Apple series 

By Express News Service

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen is in negotiations to join the cast of Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron’s Apple thriller series "Disclaimer." If everything goes well, Cohen, who is known for films such as "The Trial of the Chicago 7," "Hugo," "Borat" and "The Dictator," will feature alongside Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline in the series.

Sacha Baron Cohen

Cuaron, best known for his award-winning films "Y Tu Mama Tambien," "Children of Men," "Gravity" and "Roma," will write, direct and executive produce all episodes through his production company Esperanto Filmoj.

Based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight, "Disclaimer" will star Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose career has been built on exposing the hidden crimes of long-respected institutions.

When an intriguing novel written by a widower (played by Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realise that she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past. A story that reveals her darkest secrets.

The series will be the first project to debut from a multi-year deal with Cuaron, who is developing television series exclusively for Apple TV Plus. It is also the first time that Cuaron will be writing and directing all episodes of an original series.