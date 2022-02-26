STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Alfred was inspired by my father': Andy Serkis

Andy Serkis says that his portrayal of Alfred Pennyworth in 'The Batman' was influenced by his relationship with his father.

Published: 26th February 2022 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Andy Serkis

Hollywood actor Andy Serkis (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Andy Serkis says that his portrayal of Alfred Pennyworth in 'The Batman' was influenced by his relationship with his father.

Serkis told The i newspaper: "Our relationship tends to revolve around personal matters, a lot of conversations about fatherhood. That is very much a part of what we were exploring with our version of Alfred. It was a truth that we both kind of understand.

"My relationship with my father was strange because he was away for such a long time."

The 'Lord of the Rings' actor also explained that his version of Alfred - a former special forces soldier - is based on "a number of different people who had worked as close protection officers for the Royal Family".

Serkis said: "He's a man with logic, rules and stature at the core of his personality - and he's living with (a young Batman) who is the antithesis of that, and having to deal with this angst-ridden, emo energy."

Serkis is renowned for his work in the field of performance capture and he is adamant that the CGI technique is no different to regular acting, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "I've never drawn any distinction between the process of acting and the truth of acting, whether it's using performance capture or being on screen in my own skin. For me they're identical. I think most people get that now."

Serkis has also directed projects such as 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' but says he will always find time to perform in front of the camera.

He said: "I love acting and certainly won't give it up. It doesn't make any difference to me whether I'm acting on screen or in the digital realm."

