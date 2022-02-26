STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NAACP Image Awards: Daniel Kaluuya, Regina King, Mary Blige among winners

As the final night of the NAACP Image Awards unfolded, Daniel Kaluuya, Regina King and Mary J. Blige and more clinched acting awards.

Published: 26th February 2022 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Daniel Kaluuya

Hollywood actor Daniel Kaluuya (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: As the final night of the NAACP Image Awards unfolded, Daniel Kaluuya, Regina King and Mary J. Blige and more clinched acting awards.

While Kaluuya's work as Fred Hampton in 'Judas and the Black Messiah' won him the outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture, King took home the actress award in the same category for playing Trudy Smith in 'The Harder They Fall', reports 'Variety'.

Blige, who delivered an exceptional halftime show performance at the Super Bowl on February 13, bagged the supporting actress in a drama series for her performance in 'Power Book II: Ghost'.

According to 'Variety', the drama series 'Colin in Black & White', which presents a dramatized version of teenage years of athlete Colin Kaepernick's life, was presented with outstanding television movie, limited series or dramatic special, another series 'Queen Sugar' won the honour for drama series.

For the films, 'CODA' was awarded for independent motion picture, best documentary went to 'Barbara Lee: 'Speaking Truth to Power'. 'Encanto' claimed the honor for animated motion picture.

Other winners on Friday night included Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Courtney B. Vance, Regina Hall, Miles Brown, Deon Cole, Natasha Rothwell, Cliff "Method Man" Smith and Angel Kristi Williams. The NAACP Image Awards comprised five virtual ceremonies starting February 21 leading up to the live telecast.

