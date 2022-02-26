STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Two-time Oscar-nominated Russian producer Alexander Rodnyansky blasts 'tragic mistake'

Alexander Rodnyansky drew a parallel to the Soviet Union's war in Afghanistan, which began more than 40 years ago and raged for a decade.

Published: 26th February 2022 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Russia attacks Ukraine's 'military infrastructure.

Russia attacks Ukraine's 'military infrastructure. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Two-time Oscar-nominated producer Alexander Rodnyansky, who lives and works in Russia, has said he felt "unbearably ashamed" and "incredibly, deeply sad" when his son called from Kiev on Thursday with news that the Russian invasion of Ukraine had begun.

Rodnyansky, who was born in Kiev, said in an email interview with 'Variety': "Of course, I realised before that the situation might go this way, but I still couldn't believe that missiles are exploding in Kiev.'

The producer of the Golden Globe winner 'Leviathan' and Cesar award-winner 'Loveless' said: "I couldn't imagine that Kiev, my native town, where my relatives, friends and colleagues live, where my parents and grandparents are buried, will be struck by missiles of the country where I have been living and working for the last 20 years, together with my family and friends."

Trying to make sense of the current crisis, Rodnyansky drew a parallel to the Soviet Union's war in Afghanistan, which began more than 40 years ago and raged for a decade.

He told 'Variety': "I remember very well how the Soviet government explained to us the absolute necessity of the Afghan war. And how it took 10 years, 15,000 Soviet soldiers and nearly a million Afghans killed to admit that it was a tragic error."

Russia's war on Ukraine, Rodnyansky said, is "another tragic mistake". It is not because "the national economy will crash, our country will stagnate in global isolation and deepen the ever-growing technological gap," he said, "but because the shame for this mistake will never go away. It will stay with our children and our grandchildren."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alexander Rodnyansky Ukraine Russia Ukraine War Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine Crisis Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Attacks Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp