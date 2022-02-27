Robert Pattinson being Batman

Adam Stone By

Express News Service

Is it true that you had wanted to play Batman long before this movie was offered to you?

Yeah, it was strange because it was a role I was always focussed on. I don’t know why that was but it just kept coming back into my head. I knew they were doing another one so when the chance to be involved came up, it really appealed to me. There’s just something about Batman.

Is it true that you got to wear Val Kilmer’s Batman suit for your screen tests ahead of shooting?

That is true. I actually got to wear all the bat suits for my screen tests. I didn’t fit into most of them and the only cowl big enough for my head was George Clooney’s (laughs).

What was it like to step out on set in your own Batman costume for the first time?

It was pretty amazing. You do feel like Batman and then you remember that you’re just an actor playing Batman. But it’s such a powerful image. I would stand there in the suit and notice how the crew members were a little bit scared of the fact that Batman was right there. That’s the power of the character I think.

How did you go about playing such an iconic character?

It was really about following my instincts and having conversations with (director) Dylan Clark. When we first spoke, I don’t even think there was a part available. I just had it in my head that it was going to be a five-year plan. I just knew I really wanted to do it. I just kept needling away to try and get it. It’s like nothing I have ever done before.

How is it now the film is finally about to be released?

I still can’t really believe it’s happening. I’m excited about the expectation of it all. It feels like a big deal which gives me hope for cinema after everything we have been through.

What is it about Batman that makes him and Bruce Wayne so fascinating?

I don’t know, here’s just something about him and his story that has such a pull. He’s a fascinating character, I would say one of the biggest characters in 20th Century fiction. It’s a massive honour to play him.

Did you read any Batman comics to get into character?

I had a long time to prepare, about a year, so yeah, I read a lot of Batman comics. My iPad is still full of them (laughs). This is a very different iteration of the character but I still wanted to absorb as much of the legacy and the history of the character as possible.

How important was the physical training?

Very important because you have to believably beat up 15 guys. I had about three months to get bigger and to look stronger.

How would you compare your Batman to the others we have seen before?

In this film he doesn’t have as much control over his personality. The line between when he is Batman and when he is Bruce Wayne is not so clear. In other iterations of the character, he really knows what he is doing when he is putting on the cowl. I like that this Batman is a little bit out of control. Bruce hasn’t completely defined what Batman is yet so he gets lost in becoming this odd creature.

Did you get any advice from any other Batman actors?

No but I did see Christian Bale being asked about it and him saying about figuring out a way to go to the bathroom. I was like, ‘Advice taken!’

Will we see you back as Batman for more movies?

I hope so. As long as people want to see it, I would love to do more. There’s talk of a trilogy but we’ll see how this one goes first and see.

How does it feel going from arthouse films like The Light House to something like this?

Weird but I see everything as an arthouse film (laughs). I don’t approach it any differently. My instinct is to try and find the strangest aspects of a story and emphasise that, because that is what I find interesting. With Batman, it’s weird because these characters have such history. People don’t see the strangeness anymore. But if you dig into it, the story of Batman doesn’t really make a lot of sense. People see him as a heroic character but this story really questions what the nature of being a hero is.

Finally, this is probably the biggest mainstream movie you have done since Twilight. How do you feel about being exposed to that level of attention again?

It’s different. With Twilight, for one month there was nothing and the next month it was massive. That was a strange learning curve, but then, like everything, it ebbs and flows. It’s different when you’re old because everyone only cares about young people with Instagram nowadays. As long as you don’t have Instagram, you are fine (laughs).

