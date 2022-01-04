STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

After Suga, BTS members RM and Jin recover from COVID-19, released from quarantine 

Fellow member Suga, who tested COVID-19 positive a day before group leader RM and Jin, was released from quarantine on January 3, 2022, after he recovered from the disease.

Published: 04th January 2022 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

(L-R) RM and Jin from K-pop band BTS.

(L-R) RM and Jin from K-pop band BTS.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BTS members RM and Jin have fully recovered from COVID-19, announced BigHit Music, the management agency of the South Korean music sensation, on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Both RM and Jin, who tested positive for the virus on December 25, were released from quarantine at 12 pm KST today.

ALSO READ: BTS member Suga recovers from COVID-19

"We would like to inform you that BTS members RM and Jin have made full recoveries from COVID-19, and their quarantines have concluded as of today (January 4) at noon. RM and Jin, who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Saturday, December 25, are now able to return to their daily activities," BigHit Music said in a statement shared on the fan community forum Weverse.

While neither member exhibited any particular symptoms during their quarantine, Jin had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home but has since made a full recovery, the agency said.

"We would like to thank all fans who have shown concern for the artists' health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19. We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority and vigilantly follow healthcare guidelines," BigHit Music further said.

Fellow member Suga, who tested COVID-19 positive a day before group leader RM and Jin, was released from quarantine on Monday after he recovered from the disease.

After performing at four in-person concerts in Los Angeles, US in December, BTS had announced that they will be taking an "extended period of rest" to enable the group to get "re-inspired and recharge with creative energy".
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RM Jin RM Covid Jin Covid BTS Covid BigHit
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp