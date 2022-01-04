STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Keanu Reeves in talks to star in Hulu adaptation from Scorsese, DiCaprio 

"The Devil in the White City" hails from Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese who will executive produce alongside Rick Yorn, Sam Shaw, Jennifer Davisson and Stacey Sher.

Keanu Reeves in a still from 'John Wick'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "The Matrix Resurrections" star Keanu Reeves is in negotiations to headline the series adaptation of "The Devil in the White City" for the streamer Hulu.

It would mark Reeves' first major role on American television, reported Deadline.

Based on Erik Larson's 2003 book, the series tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World's Fair of 1893.

"It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who fashioned his own pharmaceutical 'Murder Castle' on fair grouradhikands - a palace built to seduce, torture and mutilate young women. The story takes the viewer on a tour of murder, romance and mystery in the gilded age," reads the official synopsis of the show.

The big-budget project has been in development since DiCaprio bought the film rights to the book in 2010 and previously set it up as a feature at Paramount with Scorsese to direct.

Hulu, in 2019, announced that it was working on the book as a series.

Todd Field is set to direct the first two episodes of the limited series.

Paramount TV Studios is producing alongside ABC Signature and DiCaprio's Appian Way.

Reeves is also set to star in "John Wick: Chapter 4", slated to be released in 2023, and will voice a character in "DC League of Super-Pets".
 

