STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Netflix sets premiere date for 'Space Force' season 2

"Space Force" is inspired by former President Donald Trump's proposal for the sixth branch of the military and follows decorated pilot and four-star general Mark R Naird (Steve Carell).

Published: 04th January 2022 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Space Force poster featuring Steve Carell.

Space Force poster featuring Steve Carell. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Workplace comedy series "Space Force" will return to Netflix with its second season on February 18, the streamer has announced.

Steve Carell co-created the series alongside "The Office" creator Greg Daniels, with both serving as executive producers.

"Space Force" is inspired by former President Donald Trump's proposal for the sixth branch of the military and follows decorated pilot and four-star general Mark R Naird (Carell), who has dreamed of running the Air Force, but instead finds himself tasked with leading the newly formed Space Force.

The upcoming season will see General Naird and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges, reported Deadline.

Returning series regulars also include John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O Yang and Don Lake.

Norm Hiscock of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" fame has joined Daniels as co-showrunner and production has moved from Los Angeles to Vancouver.

Daniels and Hiscock executive produce with Carell, Howard Klein, Brent Forrester and Ken Kwapis.

"Space Force" was renewed for a second season in November 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Space Force season 2 The Office Space Force Steve Carrell
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp