Jared Leto-starrer Mobius’ release postponed 

By Express News Service

The release of Jared Leto-starrer Mobius will be postponed by three months announced Sony Pictures on Monday. The makers of the Spider-Man spin-off series which belongs in Sony’s Spider-Man cinematic universe (not to be confused with Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe) will now release on April 1 instead of the originally planned January 28.

The film was originally expected to premiere on July 10, 2020, however, due to the onset of the pandemic, it was postponed to January 28, 2022. Multiple release dates were considered for the film including July 31, 2020, then March 19, 2021, then October 8, 2021.

Jared Leto will play the role of antihero Michael Morbius in the film. He attempts a desperate gamble in order to treat a rare blood disorder, one that makes him more familiar with the darkness inside of him.

The new release date will see Morbius face-off Jimmy O. Yang and Tiffany Haddish’s Easter Sunday and Chris Pine thriller The Contractor.