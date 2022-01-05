STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jessica Chastain to produce series adaptation of The School for Good Mothers

Published earlier this week, the dystopian drama is the debut novel of Jessamine Chan.

Published: 05th January 2022 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Jessica Chastain

Actor Jessica Chastain will produce the series adaptation of the dystopian novel The School for Good Mothers, through her production company Freckle Films.

Published earlier this week, the dystopian drama is the debut novel of Jessamine Chan. The story follows Frida Liu, who leaves her daughter alone for a few hours, forcing government officials to determine whether she is a candidate for a Big Brother-like institution that measures the success or failure of a mother’s devotion. The series has Finding Ohana-director Jude Weng attached to direct. Chastain and Weng will executive produce the series with Kelly Carmichael.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jessica Chastain School for Good Mothers
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp