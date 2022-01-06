Chris Evans in talks to play Gene Kelly in biopic

By Express News Service

Speculations are rife that Chris Evans has been tapped to play the legendary American actor Gene Kelly in an untitled film. According to Deadline, the untitled film will follow a 12-year-old boy working in MGM Studios, who develops an imaginary friendship with Kelly.

Reports also suggest that Oscar-nominated screenwriter, John Logan, whose credits include Gladiator, The Last Samurai, The Aviator, Hugo, and Skyfall, to name a few, will be writing the script of the film. Logan will also produce the film in association with Evans, Mark Kassen, Ram Bergman, and Rian Johnson, who worked with Evans in the 2019 whodunit, Knives Out. Considering the nascency of the project, further details are currently under wraps.

Evans, on the other hand, will be voicing the titular character of Pixar’s animated feature, Lightyear. He will also be seen in Netflix’s The Gray Man.