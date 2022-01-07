Gordon Ramsay says he won't retire

LOS ANGELES: Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has insisted he's got no plans to slow down, despite juggling multiple TV shows, ownership of over 50 restaurants, his TikTok account and a busy family life with wife Tana and their five kids, because he's in better shape than ever.
He told Thrillist: Can I keep going? I got consumed in this business in my early 40s. And then, how do I claw time back to become super strong and fit? I started taking up triathlons and I did my first Ironman at the age of 43 in Hawaii.
"And so now at 55, I'm fit as a fiddle. And I can go for another 30 seasons. Trust me. You have not seen the end of me. Do not underestimate the power of an old man."
The 'Next Level Chef' star still has goals to achieve, including working with fellow celebrity cook Bobby Flay, as their scheduling conflicts have made collaborating difficult over the years, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
He said: "I'd make him cook-off with me first and I know I would cook him under the table, head start included. Bobby, I'm waiting!"
Meanwhile, Gordon shared that he would opt for a burger from fast food restaurant chain In-N-Out if he had to choose a meal from there or rival Shake Shack.
He said: "No offence to my friend Danny Meyer of Shake Shack, but it's an In-N-Out burger, all the way. Especially when it's freshly cooked and served animal style. Nothing better."
Although the 'Hell's Kitchen' star tries to stick to a healthy diet, he admitted there's one chocolate treat that has become a "guilty pleasure" for him.
He said: "When I'm busy working I try to stay healthy, so I tend to go for poke or sushi since I'm tasting food throughout the day. But when I need a pick-me-up, my guilty pleasure is a Hershey's Kisses and a coffee. Why are they so addictive?!"
LOS ANGELES: Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has insisted he's got no plans to slow down, despite juggling multiple TV shows, ownership of over 50 restaurants, his TikTok account and a busy family life with wife Tana and their five kids, because he's in better shape than ever.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Uttarakhand High Court suspends physical hearing after judge, four others test COVID positive
Data shows Omicron variant driving third wave of pandemic across states
Snowfall hits traffic at Kashmir airport, at least 10 flights cancelled, several delayed
Delhi likely to record 20,000 fresh COVID cases with positivity rate of 19 per cent: Satyendar Jain
BJP MLA Ashish Shelar threatened on phone, writes to Maharashtra Home Minister, Mumbai police commissioner
Centre grants VIP security cover to Punjab MLA who recently joined BJP