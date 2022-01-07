Gordon Ramsay says he won't retire

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has insisted he's got no plans to slow down, despite juggling multiple TV shows, ownership of over 50 restaurants, his TikTok account and a busy family life with wife Tana and their five kids, because he's in better shape than ever.



He told Thrillist: Can I keep going? I got consumed in this business in my early 40s. And then, how do I claw time back to become super strong and fit? I started taking up triathlons and I did my first Ironman at the age of 43 in Hawaii.



"And so now at 55, I'm fit as a fiddle. And I can go for another 30 seasons. Trust me. You have not seen the end of me. Do not underestimate the power of an old man."



The 'Next Level Chef' star still has goals to achieve, including working with fellow celebrity cook Bobby Flay, as their scheduling conflicts have made collaborating difficult over the years, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



He said: "I'd make him cook-off with me first and I know I would cook him under the table, head start included. Bobby, I'm waiting!"



Meanwhile, Gordon shared that he would opt for a burger from fast food restaurant chain In-N-Out if he had to choose a meal from there or rival Shake Shack.



He said: "No offence to my friend Danny Meyer of Shake Shack, but it's an In-N-Out burger, all the way. Especially when it's freshly cooked and served animal style. Nothing better."



Although the 'Hell's Kitchen' star tries to stick to a healthy diet, he admitted there's one chocolate treat that has become a "guilty pleasure" for him.



He said: "When I'm busy working I try to stay healthy, so I tend to go for poke or sushi since I'm tasting food throughout the day. But when I need a pick-me-up, my guilty pleasure is a Hershey's Kisses and a coffee. Why are they so addictive?!"