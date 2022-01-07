STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rooney Mara to play Audrey Hepburn in Luca Guadagnino's next directorial movie

Published: 07th January 2022 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Rooney Mara.(File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Rooney Mara is set to portray Hollywood golden era icon Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming movie by filmmaker Luca Guadagnino.

The yet-untitled film has been set up at Apple Studios with Michael Mitnick of "Vinyl" fame penning the script, reported Deadline.

Mara, known for films such as "The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo", "Carol", "Her" and "Lion", will also produce the project alongside Apple Studios.

Hepburn is best known for Hollywood classics like "Breakfast at Tiffany's", "Roman Holiday", "My Fair Lady", "Funny Face" and "Sabrina".

She set an enduring fashion legacy with her choice of clothes with her opening scene in "Breakfast at Tiffany's" in a black dress and pearl necklace being one of the most copied looks in popular culture.

The actor was also known for her philanthropic endeavours during her lifetime as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF.

Hepburn died at the age of 63 in 1993 after a battle with colon cancer.

